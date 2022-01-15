Magic and Arthayan joint venture for fundraising for start-ups

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

Considering that startups need funds to transform any good idea into a successful product, Magic and Arthayan have jointly launched a 'Funding Demystified' initiative to raise funds for entrepreneurs. In this ten-part lecture series, in collaboration with Mixpanel, startups will be guided on all major aspects of fundraising by reputed firms and experienced founders.

Giving more information, Ashish Garde, director, Magic, said that the entire project, jointly organized by Arthayan, is designed for start-ups, which are looking to raise funds for their future endeavors. This initiative will be of great benefit to all such startups in providing proper investment guidance. In the first episode held on January 14, Nishit Shah of Lead Startups and Velocity Business and Arjun Vaidya of Venture Investors gave a talk on 'Fundamentals of Fundraising'. On January 15, Ravish Ratnam gave a detailed presentation on 'Funding Landscape' in India.' About 150 startups, including 30 startups from Aurangabad, participated in the initiative. Kailash Nath of Chiratai Ventures will be guiding the startups' valuation on January 21. The sessions will be held every Friday and Saturday. The sessions will provide the necessary guidance for expansion of statips, Magic said.