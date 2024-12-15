Maha Marathon creates harmony in society & gives message of health

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Lokmat Group of Newspapers has wonderfully planned a Maha Marathon that creates harmony in the society and gives a message of health. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lokmat Maha Marathon will soon be known as an important and popular marathon in the world. Thank you Lokmat Group,” said Avinash Aghav, Senior Police Inspector, Special Branch.

“The water supports were very good in the eighth edition of ‘Lokmat’ Maha Marathon. Also, the running track was excellent. The quality of the T-shirts was also good. I am proud to have been able to participate in this Maha Marathon as a pacer,” Kishore Desale, Ultra and Marathon Runner)