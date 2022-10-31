Maha Metro submits DPR of Neo Metro

- Estimated cost projected is Rs 6,278 crore.

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) today presented the detailed project report (DPR) of the 28-km long double-decker flyover and metro train route from Chikalthana to Waluj.

The estimated cost projected in the meeting is Rs 6,278 crore. The proposal of Metro Neo was displayed in the meeting. It will be a rubber tyre base transport and it will not run on tracks. The length will be of 18-metres and the seating capacity will be 170 onboard passengers. There will be 22 stations on the proposed route.

Maha Metro gave the presentation before the union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) chief executive officer Abhijeet Chaudhari, MLAs Haribhau Bagade and Pradeep Jaiswal, chief administrator (Cidco) Deepa Mudhol, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, AMC city engineer S D Panzade, ASCDCL deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi and the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), police, Public Works Department (PWD), Cidco, Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB), Irrigation Department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and other key authorities of various departments attended the meeting. It is said that if the project is given a green signal in 2023 then it may be completed in 2026.

No monetary burden on AMC

Elaborating upon the metro proposal in the meeting Karad said, “The modern transport is being designed considering the population of the city in the year 2052. The proposal is to run Neo Metro on routes from Waluj to Shendra and Railway Station to Mukundwadi (via Harsul T-Point) in the first phase. The project will be funded by the Central Government and the State Government. We are aware of the financial condition of the AMC, therefore, we will ensure that monetary burden does not fall upon it, stressed said the union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance.

22 stations on the route

There will be 22 stations on the two metro routes. The total length of the metro train route from Waluj to Shendra will be of 28-km, out of which, the double-decker flyover will be stretched up to a length of 24 km. Meanwhile, Karad suggested Maha Metro extend the starting point of the train by 1 km from Kamgar Chowk in Waluj.

7 stops on Jalna Road

The metro train will have six stops on Jalna Road. It will be at Cambridge Chowk, Chikalthana Airport, SFS School, Mahavir Chowk, A S Club and Kamgar Chowk (Waluj). However, the union minister of state for finance suggested creating one stop at Cidco Bus Stand also.