Mahamahotsav at Jatwada from Dec 19

Aurangabad: A annual yatra Mahamahotav has been organised at the Shri 1008 Sankathar Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Jaingiri Jatwada on December 19. The release of the Pancharangi Patrika containing the information of the mahotsav was held in the presence of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj. Musician and singer Shikharchand Jain will be participating in the Mahotsav along with his team. Devotees from all over the state will also arrive for the mahotsav. The temple trust has appealed to the devotees to take part in the Mahamahotsav.