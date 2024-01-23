Maharera’s pre-registration document scrutiny to curb double registrations and fraud

Ensures hassle-free and fraud-proof property purchases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maharera) is making significant strides towards ensuring hassle-free and fraud-proof property purchases. In a major move, Maharera will now thoroughly scrutinize all project documents before granting registration, a crucial step towards bolstering buyer confidence and preventing builder malpractice.

This pre-registration document analysis tackles a key concern of double registrations on the same plot, a tactic often used to defraud unsuspecting buyers. With meticulous document verification, Maharera aims to crack down on such fraudulent practices, safeguarding consumers from financial and legal woes. Furthermore, registration numbers, the official stamp of legitimacy, will only be issued upon successful document verification. This tangible indicator empowers buyers to easily identify genuine projects and make informed decisions.

Prioritize projects registered with Maharera

Uday Kasliwal, joint-coordinator of The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India Maharashtra RERA committee, reiterates the importance of these measures. He urges homebuyers to prioritize projects registered with Maharera and to meticulously verify registration numbers before committing to any purchase. Additionally, he advises buyers to ensure the builder is a member of CREDAI, further bolstering trust and professionalism.

Buyers will not fall victim

This pre-registration document scrutiny will help buyers protection in Maharashtra's real estate market. By promoting transparency, accountability, and trust, Maharera empowers homebuyers to navigate the market with confidence and secure their dream homes without falling victim to fraudulent practices, said experts.