Mahesh Navami celebrated with patriotic fervour in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Amid rhythmic dhol-tasha beats, saffron flags, and showers of rose petals, Mahesh Navami was celebrated with vibrant enthusiasm on Wednesday by Shri Maheshwari Mandal.

A patriotic tableau based on ‘Operation Sindoor’ stood out, lending a nationalistic spirit to the cultural festivities. The grand procession, flagged off from Mahesh Chowk by minister Atul Save, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, ex-Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and Anil Makariye, saw tri-colour balloons released into the sky. Mandal President Sachin Karwa, Secretary Kailas Mundada, CA Vijay Jaju, CA Anuj Chandak, Bhikhmchand Mal, and Dinesh Darak were present. The day saw a range of community programs blood donation, patriotic bhajan evenings, painting and handwriting contests, a talk show, treasure hunt, Shiv-Shakti dance contest, Maheshwari Singing Champion, Rudrabhishek, and health check-up camps. A morning bike rally by Maheshwari Yuva Sangathan and Satara-Deolai division drew strong youth participation. Over 100 citizens donated blood at a camp hosted by Maheshwari Pragati Mahila Mandal. The procession, passing through Khadkeshwar, Aurangpura Chowk, Nirala Bazaar, Paithan Gate, and Gulmandi, featured various artistic tableaus. The “Mahesh Garjana” dhol troupe by Shiv Swarajya Pratishthan drew attention. Women’s bhajan groups and Varkari Mandals added devotional depth. The ‘Operation Sindoor’ tableau showcased Bharat Mata with prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, and others, carrying bold placards like “They killed asking religion; we’ll respond declaring ours.”