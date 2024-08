Maithili Nizampurkar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maithili Pradeep Nizampurkar (59, Jaivishwabharthi Colony) died of a prolonged illness on Monday. The last rites were performed on her at Pratapnagar crematorium. She leaves behind husband, a son, a daughter-in-law and extended family. She was the wife of the director of RL Group Pradeep Nizampurkar while mother of Harshawardhan Nizampurkar.