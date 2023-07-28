Man arrested for creating fake Instagram account

Sending offensive messages to women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 26-year-old man was arrested for creating a fake Instagram account in the name of a woman and sending offensive messages to her and other women. The man, Shareek Khan Naeem Khan (26, Aref Colony) was arrested by the City Chowk police on Friday.

The woman, Sakshi (name changed), had met Khan about a year and a half ago and they had become friends. However, their friendship ended when Sakshi's family found out about it and asked her to stay away from Khan.

After their friendship ended, Khan created a fake Instagram account in Sakshi's name and started sending offensive messages to her and other women. He also morphed some of Sakshi's photos and posted them on the fake account. Sakshi's family eventually found out about the fake account and filed a complaint with the police. Khan was arrested on Friday and charged with IT Act atrocity and molestation.