Man assaulted, gold chain stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Amid rising incidents of robbery in the city, even morning walkers are becoming targets. A young man out for his morning walk was assaulted by three individuals who snatched his gold chain and ring on Friday. The incident occurred around 6 am on the Beed Bypass road. Vijay Jaiwal (Hariramnagar, Beed Bypass), a supervisor at a company, was walking as usual when he was hit by a triple-seat motorcycle from behind while passing near the Swastik Tiles shop in Balapur area. The impact caused him to fall, after which the assailants began beating him. One of them forcibly took his 10-gram gold chain and 6-gram ring before threatening him and fleeing the scene. A case has been registered at the Chikalthana Police Station, and ASI Uttam Nagargoje is investigating the matter.