Man booked for fraud of Rs 27 L in property deal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man was booked with Jawaharnagar Police Station for cheating in a property deal. The accused has been identified as Santosh Damodar Kasture (Vishnunagar).

According to the complaint lodged by one Raghunath Eknath Autade (Harsul) with the police, a two-storey house was been built on a plot of 690 sqft at Vishnunagar by Santosh Kasture. He sold this house to the complainant on 11 March 2019 at Rs 27 lakh. A notary of the house purchasing deal was prepared.

However, after receiving the money, the same house was taken on rent from the buyer for a few days by Kasture. They also did a rent agreement. Kasture avoided paying the rent. So, the new landlord asked the accused to vacate the house.

The accused asked the complainant not to visit the property again and also refused to vacate the house by threatening him of making fake complaints. On realising the breach of trust, Autade lodged a complaint of fraud of Rs 27 with Jawaharnagar Police Station on April 13, 2024. Police inspector Suraj Bandgar is on the case.