Man commits suicide in front of train

Aurangabad

An unidentified person committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the railway tracks between Mukundwadi and Aurangabad Railway Stations on December 12. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The man has not been identified yet. Investigating officer Mahesh Gole of Pundliknagar police station has appealed the relatives of the deceased man to visit and identify him at Government Medical College and Hospital.