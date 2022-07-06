Man dies in accident

Aurangabad, July 6:

A man returning home after completing work on his two-wheeler died in Railway Station area on Tuesday night. A case of accidental death has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.

The Santosh Durgadas Meher (32, Khokadpura) used to repair chain of bags in Railway Station area. On Tuesday at around 9.30 pm, he was returning home after completing work on his motorcycle when he met an accident near Hotel Pariwar in Railway Station area. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he died while undergoing treatment.