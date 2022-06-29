Man gets 20 years RI for raping minor girl

Aurangabad, June 29:

Sessions Judge K R Chaudhary on Wednesday sentenced accused Ramdas Ramji Prasad alias Palya Dada (23, Bhavsinghpura) to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 62,000 under various sections on the charges of raping a 13 years old minor girl. The order further said that out of the fine, Rs 25,000 compensation should be given to the victim.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, she has no parents and she lives with her elder sister, who is a nurse. Her elder sister knew the accused Ramdas. On August 24, 2021, Ramdas and his friend had gone to the victim’s house and tied Rakhis from both the sister. He told the victim that he has no money to give her but he will impart training to her for the police recruitment.

On August 31, 2021, the victim was alone in the house and her sister had gone on duty. Ramdas came to her house at around 7 am and took her for training.

He took her to Dargah Road where his two friends were waiting in a car. They took the victim in the car to a building in Rajeshnagar and the accused raped her. He also shot a video of the act on his mobile phone. He then threatened her that he will make the video viral on social media if she will tell anyone. He then left the girl at her house on his two-wheeler. The victim told about the incident to her sister and a case was registered against Ramdas with Pundliknagar police station.

The then PSI M L Chavan submitted the charge sheet in the court. During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Sudesh Shirsath examined the statements of four witnesses. The court after the hearing sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act section 4.