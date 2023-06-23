Man gets RI for molesting girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The judicial magistrate first class R V Sapate sentenced one year of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 2,000 fine on the accused Shaikh Imram Shaikh Babulal (24, Hussain Colony) on the charges of chasing a girl and molesting her by abusing and holding her hand. The order further stated that the victim should be given the amount of the fine as compensation.

According to the complaint lodged by a 19-year-old victim, on April 26, 2018, she was going with her brother to take Lassi for her grandmother. The accused came near her and teased her. Her brother restricted him but he slapped him. Earlier, the accused had chased the girl when she was going to college on several occasions. A case was registered against him with the Pundliknagar police station.

PSI Anita Fasate investigated and submitted the charge sheet to the court. Assistant public prosecutor Yogesh Tupe examined 5 witnesses. The court after the hearing gave the aforesaid order.