Man killed in truck- 2-wheeler collision near Jarul Phata

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 30-year-old man was killed on the spot in a two-wheeler-hyva truck collision near Jarul Phata on Vaijapur-Shiur road at Vaijapur at 7 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Vilas Tribhuvan (Nalegaon, Vaijapur). According to the information received, Anil Tribhuvan was going from Shiur Bungalow to Vaijapur on a two-wheeler (MH 20 GF 2925).

Meanwhile, a highway (MH-20-GC-2333) coming from Vaijapur towards Khandala collided with the two-wheeler. Tribhuvan, the rider, was seriously injured in the accident.

He was immediately admitted to the Vaijapur Sub-district Hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, Constable Padalkar and his colleagues of Vaijapur Police Station reached the spot. Vaijapur Police Station has taken note of the accident. Anil Tribhuvan is survived by his wife, mother, a son and a brother.