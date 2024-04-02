Man misbehaves with mother-in-law

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against a man on a charge of molesting his 46-year-old mother-in-law, when she was alone in the house, in a locality in the Waluj MIDC area on Monday evening.

The complainant and victim Sangeeta Bai (name changed) stay with her family in Waluj MIDC Area. Her elder daughter Sonali (name changed) has been married to Khuldabad tehsil’s Anil (name changed).

On March 31 at 4 pm, Sonali and Anil had a petty quarrel. Later on, Anil contacted Sangeeta Bai and briefed her about the quarrel and insisted on taking Sonali to her house in Waluj MIDC.

Hence, Sonali’s parents went to Khuldabad and tried to settle the matrimonial dispute, but was in vain as Anil claimed that he did not want to live with Sonali. Sonali’s parents again with few relatives went to Anil’s house to convince him. When the talks failed, they brought Sonali home. Later on, Sonali was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of beating injuries caused by Anil. After treatment, Sonali’s relative took her to Khuldabad police station to register a complaint against Anil.

Misbehaving with mother-in-law

On Monday (April 1) at 9 pm, Sangeetabai was alone in her house. Anil came to the house, he abused Sangeeta Bai, and quarreled with her. During the argument, Anil held one corner of Sangeeta Bai’s saree and misbehaved with her. He also threatened her with dire consequences and then fled away from the house.

Hence the victim approached the MIDC Waluj police and registered a complaint against her son-in-law. Under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde, the assistant PI Shradha Waydande is investigating the case.