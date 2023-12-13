Mangalbai Patil passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mangalbai Manikrao Patil, a resident of Saivrundavan Colony, died of old age on Wednesday. She was 68 and leaves behind a son, four daughters and an extended family. The last rites were performed on Mangalbai at Intkheda crematorium.

She was the mother of Nitin Patil, the desk officer of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).