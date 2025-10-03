Manoj Jarange warns he will end political careers of Munde and Ajit if provoked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil warned former minister Dhananjay Munde and Ajit Pawar on Friday: “If provoked, I will target your political careers.” He issued the warning sharply during a press conference held while he was in a private hospital.

Jarange said Environment Minister Pankaja (Munde) is taking advice from Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde and warned her not to act against the Maratha community. “If Pankaja loses Maratha support, her political road will get rocky,” he said, adding that her late father Gopinath Munde rose with Maratha backing. Pointing at Dhananjay Munde, Jarange grew visibly angry over Munde’s opposition to Maratha reservation. “Don’t act smart. I won’t spare only Ajit Pawar if provoked, I will go after both your political careers,” he said. Asked about Uddhav Thackeray’s farmer march, Jarange welcomed any march for farmers’ welfare but refused to join, calling the event a political platform. Jarange leads protests for Maratha reservation and has publicly contested government steps he sees as harmful to the community. His remarks escalate tensions with senior leaders who oppose the reservation demand. No immediate response was available from Dhananjay Munde, Ajit Pawar or Pankaja Munde at the time of filing.

Maratha leader seeks 1994 GR revocation

Jarange from, demanded revocation of the 1994 GR granting reservations to 225 castes. He called for scrapping 2% Wanjaris quota, removing bogus/advanced castes, and canceling fake claims. Jarange urged district authorities to submit a supporting memorandum. The GR was issued during Sharad Pawar’s CM tenure.