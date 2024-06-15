Manoj Jarange won't need to fast again: Samant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government is positive about the demands made by the Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange said the Industries minister Uday Samant, while speaking to the media on Saturday. He also assured that the issue of clan records will be resolved within the given time frame, and Jarange will not need to fast again.

It may be noted that Jarange's health deteriorated after a five-day fast at Antarwali Sarati. Consequently, he is undergoing treatment for the past two days at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The minister Samant, along with guardian minister and MP Sandipan Bhumare and Shiv Sena spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat, visited the hospital and inquired about his health. Speaking to the media afterward, Samant said he specifically came from Mumbai to check on Jarange's health.

Jarange mentioned that the Maratha community's Kunbi registration in Marathwada is recorded in the gazette of the erstwhile Hyderabad State. If necessary, he will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and personally go to Hyderabad to obtain these records. Jarange appreciated the state government's efforts regarding Maratha reservation.

The minister said, “Jarange has requested an extension for the Sandeep Shinde Committee to search for Kunbi records; an extension for the genealogy committee; and the withdrawal of cases against protestors. The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are positive regarding these matters.”

Extend the tenure of the Shinde Committee

Two days ago, Jarange ended his fast through the mediation of Excise Minister Shambhuraje Desai. He spoke to Jarange Patil through Industries Minister Samant's mobile. Jarange said Shambhuraje informed him that information regarding passing the clan records law, withdrawing cases, and other demands has been requested for the cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday. Today, Jarange requested to extend the tenure of the Shinde Committee while increasing its manpower. He also informed the minister about the delays in verifying Kunbi caste certificates.