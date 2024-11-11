"Many are one": Dr. Dwivedi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PM Narendra Modi, during his election rally in Akola, coined the slogan "Ek hai toh safe hai" (One is Safe). In response, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi countered with "Anek hai toh akhand hai" (Many are United). Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, producer and actor of the TV series "Chanakya," who was in the city for a lecture of "Rashtra ki hunkar." He said, "Unity is found in diversity. Scientifically, multiple lives evolved from a single organism. We are one because we are many; we are safe because we are many."

The Marathwada Youth Development Board organized the press conference. When asked if his lecture was meant to promote the alliance government during election time, Dr. Dwivedi said, "If Congress had organized the 'Rashtra Ki Hunkar' lecture and invited me, I would have come. But explaining the nation's history is not a crime," he added. Dr. Dwivedi addressed threats of violence against actors, stating that no one should take the law into their own hands. He emphasized that the constitution grants the right to seek justice in court.