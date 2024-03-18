Many booked in connection with group clash in Rasheedpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

City Chowk police have registered a case against more than 10 persons of two groups involved in clashes over a petty reason at Rasheedpura (near Shatabdinagar) on Sunday afternoon.

In the first complaint, the police booked Amer Mohammed Shaikh, Shaikh Chand Badshah, Chotu Sikander, Arbaz Khan, Amer Khan, and four others for beating and also entering the house of a local family and threatening them.

The 23-year-old Vishal Borde stated in his complaint that Amer Shaikh stopped him while he was passing through Rashidpura to his house in Shatabdinagar. He started beating. However, one local woman intervened and separated the duo and let Vishal free. The accused also held Shubham Chedidar and Rohit Dabhade and beat them. They abused and entered the house of Dabhade and threatened him with dire consequences. PSI Nivrutti Gayake of City Chowk police station has registered the case and PSI Shaker Shaikh is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, in the second complaint made by Amer Shaikh, the police registered a case against Dinesh Ingle, Vishal Borde, Dheeraj Ragade, Rohit Dabhade, and Atish Pagare for calling him and his colleagues and beating them with steel pipes.

Meanwhile, a concern is being expressed as the clash between the two groups has been held ahead of forthcoming elections.