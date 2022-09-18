Many reasons for a bus catching fire - Experts

Aurangabad, Sep 18:

A city bus of Smart City caught fire suddenly on Sunday afternoon. The bus was completely burnt in this fire. The incident has highlighted the issue of safety of these buses. According to experts, there can be many reasons for a bus to catch fire. Such incidents mostly happen in summer. However, the incident happening during the rainy season, may be different.

There are many reasons for a bus catching fire. Transport business experts said that there is a high possibility of fire due to oil falling on the battery causing sparks. Even a small spark can be dangerous at elevated temperatures. The expert also said that there is a need to check the battery. AC is used in private travel buses. Many incidents of fire have also happened due to some fault in air conditioning system. Experts also mentioned that there are different causes of fire.

Bus might be standing for two years

The buses of Smart City were standing at one place due to corona and ST strike. Only 50 of these buses are now in operation. Rest of the buses are still unused. Sources also predicted the possibility that the buses might have been damaged due to this. Buses are parked on the grounds that there are no drivers or conductors.

Inquiry orders of CEO

Smart City chief executive officer Dr Abhijit Chaudhary said that we are investigating the incident in detail. A detailed report on the incident has been sought from the chief operations manager. Necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in future.