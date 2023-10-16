Marathwada Joint Action Committee formed to fight against pvt system

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Marathwada Joint Action Committee will take out a mega morcha in the city on October 30 against the privatisation and contract system in all the Government departments.

Committee member adv Sunil Rathod said that 10,000 youths from the eight districts would participate in the morcha.

Various student, college and school teachers unions came together and formed the action committee. Its first meeting was held in Gandhi Bhavan, Samarthnagar, on Sunday.

Dr Rishikesh Kamble, adv Vishnu Dhobale, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Maruti Tegumpura, Bhai Chandrakant Chavan, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Dr Kunal Kharat, Avinash Suryavanshi, adv Sunil Rathod, Santosh Magar and others were present. Dr Umakant, Dr Rishikesh, adv Vishnu, Dr Martui and Chavan guided the participants. The members determined to appeal to the maximum youth to participate and make the agitation successful. A district-level meeting will be held in all eight districts of the region for this purpose. Ramesh Joshi, Arun Mate, Manisha Balal and Munir Syed worked for the success of the meeting.