Marathwada Liberation Day 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis to Perform Flag Hoisting Ceremony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the occasion of Marathwada Muktisangram Din (September 17), the main flag hoisting ceremony will be conducted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at 9 am near the martyrs' memorial at the municipal corporation's Siddharth Garden.

Also Read | Cloudburst-Like Situation in Jalgaon: 1,800 Animals Dead, 10 Villages Affected.

The Chief Minister will arrive at the garden at 8.45 am. Upon arrival, he will lay a wreath at the memorial and pay tribute to the martyrs of the liberation struggle; this will be followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony. After the flag hoisting, the Chief Minister will deliver a speech, after which he will interact with the invited dignitaries.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar.

🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचे छत्रपती संभाजीनगर येथे आगमन

🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनका छत्रपति संभाजीनगर में आगमन



🕥 10.20pm | 16-9-2025📍Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar | रा. १०.२० वा. | १६-९-२०२५📍छत्रपती… pic.twitter.com/K7oBsCoyQR — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 16, 2025

He will depart from the garden towards the university helipad; from there, he will fly to Phulambri by helicopter. After completing the programme in Phulambri, he will proceed to Beed, depending on the schedule. Upon completion of the event in Beed, he will return to Chikalthana airport by helicopter, from where he will depart for Mumbai by plane.