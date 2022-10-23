Marigold price drops to Rs 25 per kg in Diwali

Impact of return rains: Large influx of damp and damaged flowers

Aurangabad:

Marigold flowers which were sold at Rs 70 to 100 per kg were being sold in the retail markets for Rs 25 to 30 per kg on Sunday. Damp and spoiled marigold hit due to returning rains led to the tumbling of prices.

Vendors were selling marigold in Jadhavwadi Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Jalgaon Road, City Chowk, Shahgunj, Beed Bypass, Shivajinagar and Gajanan Mandir to Shivajinagar Road. The retail price was between Rs 25 to Rs 30. It had more moist and black spotted flowers. However, the prices of other flowers were increased in the flower market. Shewanti flower was Rs 80 to Rs 200 per kg, Tuberose (Nisigandh) Rs 200 to Rs 250, Jasmine Rs 800 to Rs 1000 and Rose Rs 300 to Rs 400 per kg. One single piece of Lotus flower was sold for Rs 10. The farmers had planted marigold in large quantities. However, the rain spoiled the produce.