Mariyambee Shaikh gets prize
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 18, 2022 09:15 PM2022-07-18T21:15:02+5:302022-07-18T21:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 18: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has launched a scheme to give prizes to the ...
Aurangabad, July 18:
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has launched a scheme to give prizes to the domestic electricity consumers. In the lucky draw drawn for June, Mariyambee Shaikh, a resident of Bari Colony received an LED TV.
MSEDCL officers visited her home on Monday and presented the prize. Two prizes up to Rs 1,000 in each of 101 sub-divisions will be given for paying the monthly bills regularly before the given period.Open in app