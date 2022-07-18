Mariyambee Shaikh gets prize

Aurangabad, July 18:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has launched a scheme to give prizes to the domestic electricity consumers. In the lucky draw drawn for June, Mariyambee Shaikh, a resident of Bari Colony received an LED TV.

MSEDCL officers visited her home on Monday and presented the prize. Two prizes up to Rs 1,000 in each of 101 sub-divisions will be given for paying the monthly bills regularly before the given period.