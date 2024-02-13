Markets buzz with Valentine's day shopping, trends evolve

Traditional red roses and teddy bears remain popular

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As 'Valentine's Week' unfolds, a vibrant atmosphere fills the markets of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with couples and young adults seeking gifts for their loved ones. While traditional red roses and teddy bears remain popular, new trends like customized gifts and artificial roses are emerging.

Decorated shops in Tilak Path, Nirala Bazar, Cidco Connaught, TV Centre, Paithan Gate, Aurangpura and malls, featuring red apparel and displays, attract throngs of young people browsing for perfect presents. While red remains the dominant color, artificial roses have gained popularity this year, possibly due to their durability and affordability.

Beyond roses, a diverse range of gift options cater to various preferences. Chocolates of various flavors, teddies priced between Rs 100 and Rs 7,000, and trendy items like love meters, perfumes, and personalized love letters find eager buyers. Customized gifts like couple rings, watches, mugs, and showpieces are particularly sought after by youth.

Restaurants and cafes are adorned with red balloons and rose decorations, with many offering pre-booking options. However, flower sellers report a slight decrease in flower sales compared to previous years, attributing it to a possible shift towards virtual celebrations and gifting preferences.

Opting for more practical gifts

Social media wishes are gaining traction among young people. Additionally, some opt for more practical gifts like wallets, watches, and earphones, said Sangeeta Malpure, a gift seller.