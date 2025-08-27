Masoom Jamadar passed away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Masoom Jamadar (88), father of Dainik Saamana photographer Husen Jamadar and a retired employee of the Irrigation Department, passed away on Wednesday, 27th, after a brief illness. His funeral will be held at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Garkheda cemetery.

He is survived by four sons, a daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was the father of Rafiq, Husen, Jafar, and Anwar.