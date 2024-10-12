Masses gather for Dhammachakra Day

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

The millions gathered at Dhammabhoomi on Dhammachakra Pravartan Day honored Lord Buddha and upheld Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s call for equality on Saturday.

Ambedkar led a peaceful revolution by giving Dhamma Diksha to millions, sparking the Dhammachakra's movement on Vijayadashami. A "record-breaking" number of Buddhist followers flock to Dhammabhoomi to witness this historical day every year. The Bhikkhu Sangha conducted Buddha Puja, recited Trisharan, Panchasheel, and Ashtagatha, followed by the Panchasheel flag hosting by Vishuddhanandabodhi Mahasthavira at 7:30am. Dhamma teachings were delivered throughout the day, with performances of Buddha-Bhim songs.

The chief guest of the event was Sandamuni Mahasthavira from Myanmar. "As Maharashtra stands as an inspirational land for Buddhists across the globe, I take immense pride in the educated Buddhists here who faithfully follow the teachings of the Buddha, just as Babasaheb Ambedkar did when he set the Dhammachakra in motion on October 14, 1956”, said Sandamuni.

CP and DCP Nitin Bagate visited Dhammabhoomi, offering robes to the Bhikkhu Sangha at 4:30 pm. Welcomed by Reception Chairman Bhimrao Hattiambire, they later offered robes (Chivardaan) to the Bhikkhu Sangha. The Police Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Buddhist followers, recalling a previous peaceful protest for the "Save Buddhabhumi" movement, led by millions. "We were astonished by the massive turnout, but the march was conducted peacefully, without any untoward incidents," he said. "We have conveyed the intensity of the demand to the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers. You can expect good news in the next two days," Pawar assured.

Pawar assured followers that their peaceful "Save Buddhabhumi" protest was heard by top officials, and good news would follow within two days.

A Tearful Moment

Actress Pratibha Aher’s solo play "Ramai," depicting the sacrifices of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s wife, moved the audience to tears, especially during the scene where Ramai used her saree as a shroud for her deceased son.

Key Highlights:

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Adv. Prakash Ambedkar addressed the crowd at Dhammabhoomi after being welcomed by the Bhikkhu Sangha in the evening. V. Bhante Vishuddhananda Bodhi hinted at contesting elections, asking, "Will you elect me like they elect Yogi in Uttar Pradesh?" Young volunteers filled pavilions for blood donation, while water distribution stalls were set up by the Backward Class Electricity Employees union and ITI. The premises also featured book stalls, and Jaiprakash Narnavare’s food donation stall attracted large crowds.