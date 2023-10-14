MASSIA delegation on study tour to Guangzhou (China)

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delegation comprising 50 small scale entrepreneurs has left the Chikalthana Airport on a study tour to China on Saturday evening.

The delegation will be visiting different industrial sectors and attend the industrial exhibition to be held at Guangzhou (China) from October 16 to 19 during the stay. They will discuss the latest technology and emerging trends in the market through interaction with the counterparts participating in the fair.

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), every year, organises study tours to foreign for the members.

Before leaving the airport, the MASSIA president Anil Patil said,“There are 50 small entrepreneurs running units in different industrial sectors in the city.

China is an industrially developed destination. Hence learning about the advancements in myriad sectors and latest trends and technology will help us in expanding our units in future. It will open the doors for new avenues in the business and manufacture export quality goods etc.

Bharat is emerging as a manufacturing hub in the world. We got the land equipped with all facilities in Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). There is a huge scope for our growth due to availability of skilled manpower in adequate quantity. We strive for the growth and expansion of our industries. We will also be visiting a big electrical company manufacturing white goods (domestic electrical appliances) during the tour. Moreover, the focus of our tour will be on knowing the China’s formula of high manufacturing in low cost, said Anil Patil.

The tour comprises Dilip Chaudhary, Sunil Kirdak, Kiran Jagtap, Arjun Gaikwad, Chetan Raut, Kalakar Patil, Sarjerao Salunke, Abdul Shaikh, Shriram Shinde, Rahul Mogale and others.

Visit to Guangzhou Centre

The proposal of developing the Auric International Convention Centre is in the pipeline. It will be developed with consultation of the entrepreneurs and the industrialists. Guangzhou is a centreplace for trades and commerce. Hence the delegation will be visiting Guangzhou International Convention Centre to attend the mega industrial fair scheduled to be held from October 16 to19, it is learnt.