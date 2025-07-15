MASSIA honours 25 skilled workers on World Youth Skills Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) celebrated 'World Youth Skills Day' in a programme organised at MASSIA auditorium in Bajajnagar on Tuesday.

A total of 25 skilled workers from MASSIA member companies were honoured. Also, ITI students trained under the dual system training were honoured with certificates.

Mukund Kulkarni, Director of Expert Global Solutions who was the chief guest said, “Hard work is the key to success and no job is small. Everyone should try to give 100 pc. Acquiring skills is the need of the hour.”

Joint Director of Vocational Education and Training (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) P Deotale, ITI deputy director Pradeep Durge, BTRI

Assistant Apprenticeship Advisor D V Wankhede and MASSIA president Arjun Gaikwad were present. Arjun Gaikwad wished all the workers, entrepreneurs, employees and students present on the Skill Day. He informed about the various activities being undertaken under the Skill Development Centre of the MASSIA. Employees of Government ITIs R P Vani, G D Kewat, S U Rathod and other members of MAASIA were present.

A total of 169 people including former president of MAASIA Anil Patil, vice presidents Rahul Mogle and Manish Agarwal, secretaries Sachin Gayke and Dilip Chaudhary, joint secretary Ramakant Pulkundwar, treasurer Sarjerao Salunke, Sandeep Joshi, Sunita Mogle other members were present. Mangesh Niturkar made the introductory speech.