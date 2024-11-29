MASSIA workshop focuses on Toyota Production System

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A workshop on "Adhering to Toyota production system" was held at the MASSIA office on Friday, organized by the Jan-Next Wing. Nitin Kingawakar, Director of the Quality Circle Forum of India Nitin Kingawakar led the session, engaging a large group of entrepreneurs.

Kingawakar provided valuable insights on the Toyota Production System (TPS). The event was attended by MASSIA vice president Arjun Gaikwad, secretary Rajesh Mandhani and coordinator of the Jan-Next Wing Anand Ladda among others. Arjun Gaikwad emphasized that the implementation of Toyota’s system would create significant employment opportunities, benefiting locals and small and medium enterprises. He urged everyone to be prepared to meet the expectations of the company.

The event saw the participation of entrepreneurs like Aditya Deshmukh, Saurabh Phade, Kunal Patil, Ashutosh Shinde, MASIA’s former president Anil Patil, Sarjerav Salunke, Kamalakar Patil, Dilip Chaudhary, Dushyant Athavale, Mahendra Wadgavkar, Mithil Shah, Nitin Kadavkar, Dhananjay Ratnaparkhi, Saurabh Naik, Shrikant Kharade, Uday Patil, Sanket Phade, Shubham Ughade, Mukul Agarwal, Nikhil Kulkarni, Mansi Shinde, Rohit Bhusari, Amol Kadam, and many others.

Photo Caption

Director of Quality Circle Forum of India Nitin Kingawakar, guiding entrepreneurs during the workshop at the MASSIA office.