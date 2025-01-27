MCA-CET registration date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration date for the Maharashtra Master of Computer Application Common Entrance Test (MAH-MCA-CET)-2025 was extended up to January 31.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell started the online registration for the test on December 25 and its last date was January 25. With the date extension, the last date for online registration and confirmation of the application form is January 31.

The Cell will conduct the examination for admission to professional courses and full time postgraduate degrees in Computer Application for the academic year 2025-26, at the various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra State next month on March 23.

The candidates were given an extension for the online form-filling activity. The information brochure for this examination has been made available on the official website www.mahacet.org.