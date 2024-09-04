Mediators & Ajanta Security Private Limited celebrates golden jubilee with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Mediators and Ajanta Security Private Limited (MASPL) has seen many ups and downs during its 50-year-long journey. The challenges; relentless effort; transparency and humility have guided the company to achieve the milestone, said the chairman and former MP Uttamsingh Pawar while addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

At the outset, Pawar lighted the traditional lamp in the august presence of veteran industrialist Padmakar Muley, former Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Munde, Managing Director Suratsingh Pawar, Director Virendra Pawar, and Finance Director Surend Singh Devare.

During the celebrations, memories from the past 50 years were highlighted, and employees and officers who have demonstrated outstanding performance and long service were honoured on the occasion.

The former MP also shared the expansion of the company and the establishment of the service across seven states. MASPL started with 10 security guards on September 1, 1974.

MASPL-MD Suratsingh Pawar assured that the company will continue to work with dedication and trust in the future.

The office staff were invited along with their families to grace the grand celebrations. The event concluded with great enthusiasm. Dev Shejul made an introductory speech and also proposed a vote of thanks.