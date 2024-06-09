Mega hybrid car manufacturing project to come up in AURIC city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A top hybrid cars manufacturing company will come up in Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) under Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), according to sources.

The project of Rs 50,000 crore investment needed 600 acres of land. The eyes of the industrial sector are on the announcement of investment of this company in AURIC. There are 10,000 acres of industrial land at Shendra and Bidkin industrial belt of DMIC under AURIC located at Shendra near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar which is known as an industrial city. The DMIC is seen as the largest land bank with world-class industrial facilities.

Office-bearers of CMIA and MASSIA have been trying for the last six years to bring a big project to DMIC. Waluj Industrial Estate is known for its automobile industries. This is the only MIDC that supplies spare parts to most auto industries worldwide.

The sources further said that the major projects of two multinational automobile companies would soon come up in AURIC as the chain of vendors is excellent here. Senior officials of the companies have been holding discussions with the State Government for the past few months.

Agencies of the company concerned have inspected DMIC land at AURIC in Shendra and Bidkin. The agencies also obtained information about the industrial environment, industrialist associations and whether MIDC ever experienced a water shortage in the last ten years. The CMIA office-bearers are in touch with the companies concerned and the government to bring the big projects of these multinational companies here.

Box

Assurance given by industries minister

During the Lok Sabha elections, Industries Minister Uday Samant was in the city to campaign for Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumare. While holding discussions with industrialists at that time, Samant promised them to announce the big investment in AURIC after the LS elections. As the model code of conduct of the LS was lifted recently, the industrialists are now eager about the new mega project.

Box

Anil Patil (former president, MASSIA): AURIC has ready infrastructure which is needed for industries. Also, the base of the vendor is excellent. There is good connectivity of railway, air, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Dhule-Solapur Highway and the proposed Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway. We learnt about the investment of a hybrid car manufacturing company in AURIC, but, the name of that company is not known yet. The project will give a direction to the industrial sector of Marathwada.