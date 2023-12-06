Mercury drops by 5 degrees due to Michaung cyclone

Citizens feel the chill: Minimum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many parts of South India have been hit hard by Cyclone 'Michaung' and its impact has been felt in many cities of Maharashtra.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and district did not see the sun all day on Wednesday. The weather was cloudy, cold and foggy all day. The city was chilly as the mercury dropped by 5 degrees compared to Tuesday. Chikalthana observatory recorded low temperature for the first time this winter.

The temperature has been dropping since Sunday. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 29.8 degrees Celsius (°C). The temperature was 29.4°C on Monday and 28°C on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 23.3°C and the minimum temperature was 19.2°C. The relative humidity had also gone up to 85 percent. There was no rain during the day, but in the evening it started to rain lightly with winds.

Weather experts say that there is a connection between cyclones and rain. A cyclone forms in a low pressure belt. When air accumulates in an area of low pressure, it begins to move upward. This upward moving air contains a lot of moisture, which turns into rain clouds. Therefore, whenever a cyclone occurs, the effect of gale force winds, heavy rains, and hail is felt in the respective geographical area.

The effect of the cyclone

Cyclone Minchaung has now made landfall. Its intensity is decreasing. The storm is moving towards West Bengal. Meanwhile, there was light rain in many places of Vidarbha and East Marathwada in the state, while cloudy weather occurred in the rest of Marathwada. Due to the cloudy weather, cold winds from the north prevented the temperature from falling drastically throughout the day. There will be a slight change in the weather from Thursday.

-- Shrinivas Aundhkar, meteorologist