Messages of peace and compassion spread through Buddha idol procession

Aurangabad, May 16:

Various programmes were organised at various places in the city to mark the 2565th birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha on Monday. A grand Buddha idol procession was organised from Kranti Chowk to Nagsen Van area (Milind College), in which, the Bhikhu Sangh spread the message of peace and compassion stating that the world today needs no war but the principles of Buddha. The citizens welcomed the procession at various places en route to Bodhi tree at Nagsen Van area. The procession reached near Bodhi tree amid the chanting of “Buddham Sharnam Gacchami”.

Three important events of the life of Buddha including his birth, enlightenment and salvation (Mahaparinirvan) occurred on the same day of Vaishakh Pournima. Hence, this day has special significance for Buddhists. This day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Buddha across the world.

All India Bhikhu Sangh lighted 108 lamps near Bodhi tree Nagsen Van at 4.30 am. Later, Parittran Path, Dhamma flag hoisting and mass meditation was held.

The procession was held at 8 am from Kranti Chowk. Three decorated vehicle chariots led the procession and a Buddha idol was placed in one of it. The procession passed through Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Gulmandi, City Chowk and reached Bhadkal Gate, where the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was garlanded. It concluded at Nagsen Van via Mill Corner. The Bhikhu Sangh delivered Dhamma Desana (discourses) till evening.

Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero, Bhadant Dr M Satyapal, Dr Indavans Mahathero, Bhadant Abhayputra Mahathero, Bhadant Karunanand Thero, Bhadant Dyanrakshit Thero, Bhadant Dhammabodhi Thero, Bhadant Kashyap, Bhadant N Dhammanand Thero and other members of the Bhikhu Sangh participated in the procession. Hundreds of Upasaks and Upasikas participated in the procession wearing white clothes.

Meanwhile, various Buddha Viharas including Buddha Leni area, Bhim Tekdi, and various localities were decorated with electric lights since yesterday night. The Upasaks and Upasikas gather in the Viharas in large numbers and assimilated Trisaran and Panchsheel. The residents conveyed the wishes of Buddha Jayanti to each other.

2565 earthen lamps lit at Bhim Tekdi

In all, 2565 earthen lamps were lit at Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar at Bhim Tekdi in Jatwada area at 4.30 am. Two-day Buddhist Festival concluded here today. Bhikhuni Dhammadarshan Mahathreo, Bhikhuni Dhamma Aradhana Aryaji, Prajapati Aryaji, S R Bodhade, Jalindar Shendre hoisted the Panchsheel flag. Discourses were delivered throughout the day.