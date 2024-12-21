MGM celebrates Foundation Day with great fervour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 42nd Foundation Day of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) was celebrated with various events. Olympic competitions, an art festival, and a youth festival were organised as a part of the celebration. Hundreds of students showcased their talents in these events. The venue was illuminated with the message of "Aao Ujala Kare" (Come, let’s bring light) by lighting the candles. MGM was established on December 20, 1982. Today it has 103 schools and colleges wherein 35000 students take their education.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, various competitions were organized under the 'MGM Olympics' for students from different colleges.

From December 10 to 12, colleges from Nanded, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar participated in the field competitions. The events included volleyball, football, basketball, throwball, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton, 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, swimming (50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly), among others.

An art festival was also organised, offering students the opportunity to learn and explore painting and sculpture. Besides, during the youth festival, students showcased their artistic talents. In this way, the MGM institution's Foundation Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm.