MGMU NSBT hosts event on sustainable tourism with post-disaster recovery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Addressing the challenges of sustainable tourism and community revitalization in disaster-hit regions, MGMU Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) organized a programme featuring Tatsuhiro Yamane, a town council member from Futaba Town, Fukushima, Japan, who shared his experience guiding post-disaster recovery efforts.

Harsh Jajoo, NSBT director, emphasized stakeholder collaboration in his welcome speech, uniting tourism entities, NSBT, and government agencies. Yamane, offering a local perspective, highlighted the importance of community engagement and curated tours for sustainable tourism.

Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, MTDC general manager and chief guest, brought his expertise in sustainable practices, emphasizing Maharashtra's tourism development efforts. Swastika Jajoo facilitated the event with her cultural understanding and language skills.

Snehal Patil from India Tourism Aurangabad, AHRA’s Harpreet Singh, ATDF’s Jaswant Singh, Shivaji Patil, Ashutosh Badve, Dr Tushar Tingote and others were present.