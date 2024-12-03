MHT-CET 2025 to be held in April

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the schedule of the different common entrance tests (CETs) for admissions to the various courses in the academic year 2025-26.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2025 will be conducted from April 9 to 27 for admissions to Engineering and Technology, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.

The course-wise other CET schedule is as follows;

--M Ed-CET------------March 16--2025

--M P Ed-CET---------March 16

-- MP Ed- Field Test (Offline) March- 17 and 18

-- MBA/MMS-CET-March 17 to 19

--LLB-3 Year -CET---March 20 and 21

--MCA CET- March 23

--B.Ed (General and Special) and

B.Ed ELCT- CET----------March 24 to 26

--B.P.Ed-CET-----------March 27

--B.P.Ed-Field Test (Offline) March 28

--MAH-M.HMCT CET-------March 27

--B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET- March 28

--BA-B Ed/BSc.B-Ed (Integrated Course)-CET March 28

--B Ed-M Ed (Integrated Course) -CET March 28

--B Design CET-March 29

-- BBA/BCA/ BBM/BMS-CET–April 1 to 3

--MAH-LLB-5 Year CET-April 4

--AAC-CET- April 5

--MH-Nursing CET ------------- April 7 and 8

--MH-DPN/PHN CET April 08

--MHT CET (PCB Group)-- April 9 to 17 (except April 10 and 14)

--MHT CET (PCM Group)--April 19 to 27 (except April 24)