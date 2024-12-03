MHT-CET 2025 to be held in April
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2024 07:45 PM2024-12-03T19:45:02+5:302024-12-03T20:18:50+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the schedule of the different common ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the schedule of the different common entrance tests (CETs) for admissions to the various courses in the academic year 2025-26.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2025 will be conducted from April 9 to 27 for admissions to Engineering and Technology, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.
The course-wise other CET schedule is as follows;
--M Ed-CET------------March 16--2025
--M P Ed-CET---------March 16
-- MP Ed- Field Test (Offline) March- 17 and 18
-- MBA/MMS-CET-March 17 to 19
--LLB-3 Year -CET---March 20 and 21
--MCA CET- March 23
--B.Ed (General and Special) and
B.Ed ELCT- CET----------March 24 to 26
--B.P.Ed-CET-----------March 27
--B.P.Ed-Field Test (Offline) March 28
--MAH-M.HMCT CET-------March 27
--B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET- March 28
--BA-B Ed/BSc.B-Ed (Integrated Course)-CET March 28
--B Ed-M Ed (Integrated Course) -CET March 28
--B Design CET-March 29
-- BBA/BCA/ BBM/BMS-CET–April 1 to 3
--MAH-LLB-5 Year CET-April 4
--AAC-CET- April 5
--MH-Nursing CET ------------- April 7 and 8
--MH-DPN/PHN CET April 08
--MHT CET (PCB Group)-- April 9 to 17 (except April 10 and 14)
--MHT CET (PCM Group)--April 19 to 27 (except April 24)Open in app