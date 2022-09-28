MIDC asks to submit fresh proposal regarding Meltron Hospital
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-09-28T22:45:02+5:30 2022-09-28T22:45:02+5:30
The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today held a meeting, to discuss on handing over the Meltron Hospital, with MIDC officials at the Smart City Office. The meeting ended with a conclusion that the AMC should resubmit a fresh proposal to the MIDC. Later on, the office concerned will table it before its director for approval and further proceedings.
The MIDC gave a nod to handing over of the hospital building but suggested fulfilling the official formalities. Hence the administrator ordered the civic health section to submit the
proposal immediately. Additional commissioner B B Nemane, the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, city engineer S D Panzade and MIDC officers were present at the meeting.