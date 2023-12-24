Mini Taj overflowing with tourists

Christmas holidays spark travel boom in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tourists flocked to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Bibi Ka Maqbara also called as ‘Mini Taj’ and ‘Dakkhan Ka Taj’ experienced an unprecedented surge in visitors, leading to overflowing crowds and even parking spillover onto nearby streets.

Saturday had already seen tourists forming long queues to catch a glimpse of the architectural marvel, and Sunday proved no different. Thousands thronged the site throughout the day. The festive spirit and consecutive holidays further fueled the tourist boom, leading to a festive atmosphere brimming with excitement and appreciation for the historical treasure.

We've been to Bibi Ka Maqbara many times before, shared one tourist family, but this Christmas weekend, it's absolutely packed. Even parking was a challenge – the lot was full, so we had to park on the street. But it's still worth it as this place never disappoints.