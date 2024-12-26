Minister Atul Save honoured by MASSIA

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) honored Atul Save, the newly appointed Minister for OBC Welfare, Dairy Development, and Renewable Energy in the Maharashtra State Cabinet, in a ceremony.

MASSIA president Chetan Raut highlighted Save Elevation as a proud moment for the region, acknowledging his dedication to industrial growth and community welfare. Minister Save assured the audience of his commitment to addressing key challenges such as electricity shortages, infrastructure development, and affordable housing for workers. In his address, Save pledged to work closely with industrialists to resolve issues and implement innovative policies to boost the industrial sector. He also promised regular consultations with MASSIA to ensure the timely resolution of problems. The event, attended by industrialists, MASSIA leaders, and community members, reflected a collective vision for progress.