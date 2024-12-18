Minor assault: Custody extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking turn of events, the police custody of the 22 year old accused of assaulting a minor girl has been extended by two days by the court. The victim, a 17-year-old girl, has made serious allegations against the Jawaharnagar police, prompting an independent inquiry ordered by DCP Navneet Kanwat.

The accused has been identified as Aseem Khan, allegedly assaulted the girl multiple times, exploiting her vulnerability and trust. The victim met Aseem through social media, where he exploited her minor status to assault and blackmail her across various city locations. A few days ago, an argument between them in the street led to this serious incident being witnessed by citizens. The situation escalated when a public argument led to the incident being reported to the police. Despite her report, the police initially registered only a molestation case. The girl filed a petition in the Aurangabad bench of the High Court regarding this matter. Following the court's directive, Investigation Officer Geeta Bagwade arrested Aseem on December 16. Assistant Public Prosecutor Gnaneshwari Nagula/Doli successfully requested an extension of Aseem's custody until December 21 for further investigation. The victim's allegations against the police include failure to verify her age, repeated distressing questioning, and inappropriate conduct. In response, CP Pravin Pawar has mandated an independent inquiry into the police's handling of the case. The victim's statement, recorded in the presence of her mother and lawyer, detailed the assault and highlighted police negligence, adding another layer of complexity to this already troubling case.

I