Minor girl sexually exploited on pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, May 9:

Mukundwadi police arrested a youth for sexually exploiting a minor girl on the pretext of getting married. The accused has been identified as Santosh Yashwant Sarnagat (20, Mukundwadi).

Police said, Santosh had an affair with a 16 years old girl. Her parents opposed their affair. Santosh compelled the girl to establish physical relation with her on the pretext of getting married. Later, her parents shifted to Mumbai.

The girl came to the city for her class tenth examination between March 8 to 11. Santosh again met her and established sexual relation with her.

When she returned to Mumbai, her mother came to know that she had established sexual relations with Santosh. Hence, her mother lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.