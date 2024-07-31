Misusing ministerial position, Bhumre took licenses of liquor shops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deputy district chief of UBT Sena and former Paithan Councillor Dutta Gorde made serious allegations that newly elected MP Sandipan Bhumare misused his ministerial position and obtained licenses for liquor shops.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Dutta Gorde that there is no match between Bhumare's income and wine shop licensing fees. He also said that Bhumare joined the BJP out of fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) enquiry.

“The MP owns three wine shops in the name of his daughter-in-law and two in the name of his wife. After becoming a minister, he started taking wine shop licences. Ministers, MLAs, MPs cannot get government licenses in their names or their family members' names. But, Bhumare violated the norms of the Home Ministry of the Government of India and obtained the licenses,” he alleged.

Gorde said that one has to pay a fee of Rs 1 crore to open each shop in its own name. “Low income was shown in the affidavit given to the Election Commission. How the wine shop license can be obtained from the shown income,” he asserted. He demanded to cancel his licences and membership of Parliament

Its just election politics

In the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition alleged that we have 15 liquor shops. After Lok Sabha elections, everything was cleared as people are smart. Now, they alleged that there are now half a dozen shops. This whole game started for the ensuing Assembly elections. He (Gorde) has held several press conferences on this issue so far. I don't want to talk more about it.

(MP Sandipan Bhumare)