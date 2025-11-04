MJP to hand over 27 water tanks to Municipal Corporation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has intensified efforts to supply an additional 200 MLD (million litres per day) of water to the city in the new year. Along with the increased water supply, 27 water tanks are set to be handed over to the Municipal Corporation by the end of December. According to sources, work on installing inlet and outlet pipelines for these completed tanks is currently underway.

During the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held on Monday, MPs Sandipan Bhumre and Dr. Bhagwat Karad reviewed the progress of the new water supply scheme. MJP officials assured that preparations are on track to hand over 27 new water tanks by December 20. Work has gained significant momentum; construction of 15 tanks was completed six months ago, and they have already undergone testing.

The remaining 12 tanks are in the final phase, where pipelines supplying water to the tanks and distributing it to nearby residential areas are being laid. Once the inlet and outlet connections are completed, each tank will undergo a testing process.

So far, MJP has completed tank construction at locations including Shivajinagar Ground, Shakyanagar, Pratapnagar, Delhigate, Misarwadi, Ketli Garden, Jubilee Park, Parijatnagar, and TV Centre-2.

Officials noted that the municipal corporation will not be able to begin supplying the additional water in January until these tanks are formally handed over.