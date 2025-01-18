MJP to recover cost for wrong fixation of air valves

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, air valves were installed incorrectly on a 2500 mm diameter water pipeline, causing a loss of crores of rupees. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has said that the compensation for the loss will be recovered from the concerned negligent officials, according to reliable sources.

The distance from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi is 39 km. So far, the work of laying a 35 km water pipeline has been completed. A total of 80 air valves are planned to be installed along the pipeline. Of these, 40 valves were installed directly by the officials and PMC. However, these valves were installed in a technically incorrect manner. The valve protruding from the pipeline was bent sideways and extended 10 to 12 feet outside. Such valves are never installed in this manner. The valve should be straight and facing upwards, with walls surrounding it on all four sides. The cost of one valve is in lakhs. The expenses incurred are now wasted. As per the instructions of senior officials from the MJP, the cost of the faulty work will be recovered from the concerned negligent officials. This process will begin in the coming days.

Three officials have been transferred who granted permission for the incorrect installation of valves. The amount will be recovered from these officials, mentioned the sources.

Matter subjudice

The details of technical issues such as the construction of the road on the water pipeline and the incorrect installation of valves have been taken directly to the court. A hearing in this regard is scheduled for January 24.