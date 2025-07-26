MLA Vilas Bhumre assures to take follow-up of Santpith proposal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLA Vilas Bhumre visited Santpith, run by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, on Friday, and took a review of various infrastructure facilities and academic initiatives.

Dr Pravin Vakte, the coordinator of the Santpith, presented an overview of its establishment through public participation, its role, and the work carried out over the past few years. Additionally, he discussed the future needs and direction for the development of the Santpeeth. MLA Bhumre assured us that he would follow up with the government regarding the pending proposal for the development of the Santpeeth.

Executive Engineer of Jayakwadi Irrigation Department Prashant Sant, Dinesh Parikh from the Santpith Nagri Kriti Samiti, Dr Radhakrishna Akolkar, Dr Jalindar Yeole, Dr Bhausaheb Netke, Dr. Arun Walke, and Dr Subhash Khetre and others were present at the event.