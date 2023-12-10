Modern mantra of secure, secret voting is the EVM machine

To spread awareness about EVM, VVPAT: Will go to different parts of the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the election results in three states, the opposition has more or less blamed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), but the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held through EVMs. Therefore, the administration has decided to drive public awareness in the district and city under the slogan EVM machine, the modern mantra of safe, secret voting, as per the order of the Election Commission. Janajagruti (awareness) Rath entered the district to spread awareness about the use of EVM and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines. That chariot was dispatched on Sunday.

The awareness campaign will explain the functioning of the voting machine and VVPAT machine to voters and also give demonstrations. The chariot left from the collectorate office. Resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate, Tehsildar Ramesh Mundolod, Tejaswini Jadhav and other officers and employees were present.

Awareness should be created among the people about the use of EVM and VVPAT. For this, an awareness campaign is being implemented by the Election Commission. Collector Astik Kumar Pandey had last week appealed to the election staff to train them thoroughly and conduct the campaign successfully. Election returning officers, Tehsildars have also been trained for EVM and VVPAT awareness campaigns. Election Commission has changed EVM, VVPAT using technology. Accordingly, training has been given for public awareness. The campaign will clear the doubts of citizens.